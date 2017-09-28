Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWB. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $46.00 target price on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Great Western Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (GWB) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 34,327 shares of the company were exchanged. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/great-western-bancorp-inc-gwb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,940,000 after buying an additional 195,769 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,445,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,807,000 after buying an additional 147,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.