Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE GTE) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 146,713 shares. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.95 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, with a total value of C$30,804.00. Insiders bought a total of 95,500 shares of company stock worth $199,642 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

