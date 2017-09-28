N+1 Singer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.96).

Get Grainger PLC alerts:

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) traded up 1.17% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,057 shares. Grainger PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 214.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 271.70. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.07 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Grainger PLC (GRI) Given Buy Rating at N+1 Singer” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/grainger-plc-gri-given-buy-rating-at-n1-singer.html.

In other news, insider Nick Jopling purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($405.59). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 348 shares of company stock worth $90,596.

About Grainger PLC

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company’s segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.