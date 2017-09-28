GMT Capital Corp Has $30.62 Million Position in Videocon d2h Limited (VDTH)

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Videocon d2h Limited (NASDAQ:VDTH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,223 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp owned about 3.01% of Videocon d2h Limited worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDTH. Dalton Investments LLC grew its holdings in Videocon d2h Limited by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 3,060,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,550 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Videocon d2h Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,968,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Videocon d2h Limited by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,047,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Videocon d2h Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Videocon d2h Limited by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Videocon d2h Limited (NASDAQ:VDTH) traded up 0.78% during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 137,614 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.69 million, a PE ratio of 221.95 and a beta of 1.90. Videocon d2h Limited has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Videocon d2h Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Videocon d2h Limited

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

