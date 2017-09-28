Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,161,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,040,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,142,000 after purchasing an additional 919,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,928,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,958,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. FBR & Co raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Judith S. Love sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,464,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,427,347.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) traded down 0.32% during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. 47,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Comerica had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post $4.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $605.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

