Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

In related news, President John Frascotti sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,432,634.98. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,013,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 205,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $21,735,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,508,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,423,264 shares of company stock worth $145,144,664. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.08. 58,842 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $972.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.19 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

