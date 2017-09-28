Global Endowment Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,800 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50,471 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ AXTA) opened at 29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2901.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Axalta Coating Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Smolik acquired 4,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $4,699,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,285 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. BidaskClub lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

