Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 369.77 ($4.97).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS AG set a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their target price on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 390 ($5.24) to GBX 380 ($5.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.11) target price on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Glencore PLC alerts:

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/glencore-plc-glen-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £169,000 ($227,272.73).

Glencore PLC (LON GLEN) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 338.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,036,227 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.77. Glencore PLC has a one year low of GBX 205.10 and a one year high of GBX 374.70. The stock’s market cap is GBX 48.33 billion.

About Glencore PLC

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.