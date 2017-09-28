Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Shares Bought by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Glaukos Corporation comprises about 1.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Glaukos Corporation worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Corporation during the first quarter worth $102,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Corporation during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Corporation during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) traded down 0.18% on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 102,346 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 73,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $3,051,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 580,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $22,471,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,900,263. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Glaukos Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Glaukos Corporation Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

