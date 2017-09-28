Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

GNUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Genius Brands International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) traded up 1.88% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,126 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Genius Brands International has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.16 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genius Brands International stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Genius Brands International makes up about 1.0% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.

