Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $414.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac Holdlings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Generac Holdlings posted sales of $373.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdlings will report full-year sales of $414.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac Holdlings.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Generac Holdlings had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Generac Holdlings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Generac Holdlings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Generac Holdlings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Generac Holdlings (GNRC) traded up 0.26% during trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 480,677 shares. Generac Holdlings has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,282,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $563,100. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,855,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdlings Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

