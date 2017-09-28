Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) Insider Ltd. Gazit-Globe Acquires 61,000 Shares of Stock

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT) (NYSE:GZT) insider Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,560.00.
Ltd. Gazit-Globe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 25th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 69,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,348,070.00.
- On Sunday, September 24th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 1,500 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,345.00.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 156,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,333,640.00.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 4,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 29,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,570.00.
- On Sunday, September 3rd, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 36,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,244,160.00.
- On Monday, September 4th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 78,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,685,540.00.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 102,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,550,620.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 76,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,648,600.00.
- On Monday, August 28th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe acquired 5,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,650.00.
Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE GZT) remained flat at $11.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. Gazit Globe Ltd has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14.
About Gazit Globe
Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.
