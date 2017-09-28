Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $99,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 123,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) traded down 0.0715% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.4746. 2,963,865 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.7184 and a beta of 0.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $29,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

