Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Stake Boosted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4,109.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246,199 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,055 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,170,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after acquiring an additional 835,670 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded up 0.234% during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.395. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,193 shares. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 141.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

