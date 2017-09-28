Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Has 10.4% Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al

recently revealed that they own a 10.4% stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, September 28th. The investor owns 5,341,275 shares of the stock valued at about $333,135,322. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Gabelli Funds, LLC ID No 134044523, GAMCO Asset Management Inc ID No 134044521, Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc ID No 133379374, Teton Advisors, Inc ID No 134008049, Gabelli Foundation, Inc ID No 942975159, MJGIV Limited Partnership ID No 133191826, GGCP, Inc ID No 133056041, Associated Capital Group, Inc ID No 473965991, GAMCO Investors, Inc ID No 134007862 and Mario J Gabelli. The filing is available through EDGAR at this link.

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Item 4 to Schedule 13D is amended, in pertinent part, as follows:

GAMCO is making a formal request for the Issuers separation of its Entertainment segment by submitting a stockholder proposal to be voted on at the Issuers 2018 Annual Meeting.

The Issuer has previously indicated to stockholders that the Entertainment segment should not be residing in the Real Estate Investment Trust.

GAMCO, on behalf of its investment advisory clients, will provide the Issuer with the stockholder proposal in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Issuers proxy statement.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) traded up 1.43% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 183,725 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 101.59%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $631,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,903,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,900 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS AG lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

