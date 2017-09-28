GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSE:GGN) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.813811097027 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) traded down 0.1768% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.5901. 67,018 shares of the stock traded hands. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

