PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Gabelli also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations Inc alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/fy2018-earnings-estimate-for-pgt-innovations-inc-pgti-issued-by-gabelli.html.

Shares of PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded up 2.43% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,605 shares. The firm has a market cap of $731.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $110,932.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,654 shares in the company, valued at $861,837.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 49,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $652,364.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,062.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,675 shares of company stock worth $879,808 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $13,541,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 325,137 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.