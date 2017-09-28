DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for DSW in a research note issued on Monday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Ourperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DSW’s FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get DSW Inc. alerts:

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.66 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2018 Earnings Estimate for DSW Inc. Issued By Wedbush (DSW)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/fy2018-earnings-estimate-for-dsw-inc-issued-by-wedbush-dsw.html.

DSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised shares of DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DSW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) traded down 1.30% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 466,358 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. DSW has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

DSW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 33.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DSW news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 15,100 shares of DSW stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $286,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Jordan sold 2,666 shares of DSW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $53,399.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,037 shares of company stock worth $2,204,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DSW by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 44,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DSW by 1,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DSW by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DSW by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 518,391 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DSW during the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.