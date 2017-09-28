Fundsmith LLP Grows Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)

Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 0.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.81.

Marriott International (MAR) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.35. 429,008 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

In other news, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $121,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,079.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,927 shares of company stock valued at $11,964,268 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

