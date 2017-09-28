Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Navient Corporation (NAVI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Navient Corporation were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 18.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient Corporation by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 106,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Navient Corporation by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Navient Corporation by 30.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Navient Corporation during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 2.028% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.215. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,175 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Navient Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.888 and a beta of 2.44.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.67 million. Navient Corporation had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

