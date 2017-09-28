Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Freshpet Inc. alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) remained flat at $15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,738 shares. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The stock’s market capitalization is $496.08 million.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/freshpet-inc-frpt-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $143,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 23,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $371,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,954 shares of company stock worth $653,704 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.