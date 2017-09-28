Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 456 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 1.69% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 7,202,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $83,186.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $916,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast Corporation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

