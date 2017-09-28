Flex Pharma’s (FLKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Phase II COMMEND trial of FLX-787 is expected to have data in 2018 in ALS.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Get Flex Pharma Inc. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Flex Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 2,550 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $57.21 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Flex Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.15% and a negative net margin of 2,410.97%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Pharma will post ($2.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/flex-pharmas-flks-hold-rating-reiterated-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Flex Pharma by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,472,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flex Pharma by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 268,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Flex Pharma by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 312,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flex Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.