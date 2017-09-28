Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,855 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 104.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 202,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 60.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 52.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 399,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 137,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $3,468,107.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) traded down 0.609% on Thursday, reaching $54.655. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,640 shares. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.590 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.14 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

