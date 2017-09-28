FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.55 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. CL King cut shares of FirstCash from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 price target on shares of FirstCash and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstCash and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

FirstCash (FCFS) traded up 0.64% on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. 48,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.90. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.65 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,308,000 after buying an additional 58,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,815,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,029,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,877,000 after buying an additional 654,624 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,051,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 215,693 shares during the last quarter.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.

