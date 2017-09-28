First United Bank Trust Has $2.55 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,594,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,171,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,627 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,565,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,351,000 after purchasing an additional 552,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,044,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.29. 1,053,670 shares of the stock traded hands. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $57,397.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.22.

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

