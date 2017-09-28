FIRST FMRS & MER.C COM USD10.00 (FFMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

FIRST FMRS & MER.C COM USD10.00 (NASDAQ:FFMH) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Shares of FIRST FMRS & MER.C COM USD10.00 (NASDAQ:FFMH) traded up 4.08% on Thursday, hitting $37.00. FIRST FMRS & MER.C COM USD10.00 has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

