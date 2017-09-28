First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 27,055 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 19.8% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.6643% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.2055. 13,507,522 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86. The company has a market cap of $791.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3939 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Federighi sold 63,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $9,984,175.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 11,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,707,034.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,930 shares of company stock worth $69,008,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.96.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

