First Bank (FRBA) & The Competition Financial Comparison

First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail & Mortgage Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $31.35 million N/A 20.78 First Bank Competitors $678.45 million $169.32 million 12.35

First Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Bank pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 17.19% N/A N/A First Bank Competitors 10.31% -25.56% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bank Competitors 158 565 521 23 2.32

First Bank currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.10%. Given First Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

First Bank rivals beat First Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans (including owner-occupied, investor, construction and development and multi-family loans), residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing demand deposits (such as checking accounts), interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit. It operates over 10 branches located in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Somerset, Randolph and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Trevose, Pennsylvania.

