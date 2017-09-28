Financial Survey: ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE: SERV) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ServiceMaster Global Holdings and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceMaster Global Holdings 1 1 8 0 2.70 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $49.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.14%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than ServiceMaster Global Holdings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceMaster Global Holdings has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceMaster Global Holdings and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceMaster Global Holdings 7.92% 40.74% 5.17% Interpace Diagnostics Group -37.08% -32.06% -11.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceMaster Global Holdings and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceMaster Global Holdings $2.84 billion 2.25 $665.00 million $1.66 28.80 Interpace Diagnostics Group $13.76 million 2.29 -$10.89 million ($0.96) -1.48

ServiceMaster Global Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceMaster Global Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceMaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. The Terminix segment provides termite and pest control services in the United States. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, dishwashers and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), Furniture Medic (cabinet and wood furniture repair) and AmeriSpec (home inspection) businesses.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., formerly PDI, Inc., is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management. The Company operates through molecular diagnostics segment. It offers molecular tests, such as PancraGen, which is a pancreatic cyst molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy, and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules risk of malignancy utilizing a gene expression assay. Through its molecular diagnostics business, the Company provides diagnostic options for detecting genetic and other molecular alterations that are associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers, which are focused on early detection of cancer.

