Financial Review: DeVry Education Group (ATGE) vs. Its Competitors

DeVry Education Group (NYSE: ATGE) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “General Education Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DeVry Education Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DeVry Education Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeVry Education Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of DeVry Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “General Education Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DeVry Education Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeVry Education Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 DeVry Education Group Competitors 95 524 483 10 2.37

DeVry Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. As a group, “General Education Services” companies have a potential upside of 3.06%. Given DeVry Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DeVry Education Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

DeVry Education Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. DeVry Education Group pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “General Education Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 34.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeVry Education Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio DeVry Education Group $1.81 billion $313.39 million 17.59 DeVry Education Group Competitors $687.02 million $110.76 million 4.35

DeVry Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. DeVry Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DeVry Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeVry Education Group 6.76% 10.93% 7.71% DeVry Education Group Competitors 0.91% 0.51% 2.22%

Summary

DeVry Education Group beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

DeVry Education Group Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly DeVry Education Group Inc. (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management. Medical and Healthcare includes DeVry Medical International, Chamberlain College of Nursing (Chamberlain) and Carrington College. International and Professional Education consists of DeVry Brasil and Becker Professional Education. Business, Technology and Management consists of DeVry University. As of June 30, 2016, DMI operated three institutions: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

