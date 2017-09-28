Financial Comparison: Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) & Its Competitors

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) is one of 45 public companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Syros Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -3.34, indicating that its stock price is 434% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Syros Pharmaceuticals Competitors 192 912 1687 67 2.57

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 64.08%. As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.42 million -$48.99 million -7.07 Syros Pharmaceuticals Competitors $579.33 million $241.73 million -6.46

Syros Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.15% -54.25% Syros Pharmaceuticals Competitors -13,073.43% 228.91% -23.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The Company’s drug programs include SY-1425 (retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARa) agonist) and SY-1365 (cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor). SY-1425 (tamibarotene) is an oral, potent and selective agonist, or activator, of the transcription factor RARa. SY-1365 is a small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional kinase known as CDK7. The Company is using its platform to analyze gene expression programs across additional cancers, inflammatory diseases and other diseases to identify optimal points of therapeutic intervention in specific subsets of patients.

