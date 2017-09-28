Financial Analysis: Manitex International (MNTX) versus Its Peers

Manitex International (NASDAQ: MNTX) is one of 18 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Manitex International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manitex International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $274.79 million $6.67 million -3.66 Manitex International Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 47.66

Manitex International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manitex International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manitex International Competitors 94 402 338 25 2.34

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Manitex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -15.69% 2.50% 0.78% Manitex International Competitors -24.03% 10.43% 4.25%

Volatility and Risk

Manitex International has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manitex International competitors beat Manitex International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries. In the ASV segment, the Company manufactures a line of compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders. In the Equipment Distribution segment, the Company markets products used primarily for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications that include road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance. The Company, through its subsidiary Manitex, Inc., markets a line of boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes.

