Financial Analysis: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) and SK Telecom Co. (SKM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) and SK Telecom Co. (NYSE:SKM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. alerts:

This table compares America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and SK Telecom Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. 4.49% 18.47% 3.26% SK Telecom Co. 11.62% 12.56% 6.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of SK Telecom Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SK Telecom Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and SK Telecom Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. $58.22 billion 1.00 $14.79 billion $0.70 25.40 SK Telecom Co. $15.16 billion 1.04 $4.03 billion $2.80 8.82

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than SK Telecom Co.. SK Telecom Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom Co. has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SK Telecom Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SK Telecom Co. pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SK Telecom Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and SK Telecom Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. 2 3 3 0 2.13 SK Telecom Co. 0 3 1 0 2.25

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. currently has a consensus price target of $14.94, indicating a potential downside of 15.99%. Given America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is more favorable than SK Telecom Co..

Summary

SK Telecom Co. beats America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

SK Telecom Co. Company Profile

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media. It operates through three segments: cellular services, which include wireless voice and data transmission services, sales of wireless devices, IoT solutions platform services and lifestyle enhancement platform services; fixed-line telecommunication services, which include fixed-line telephone services, broadband Internet services, advanced media platform services (including Internet Protocol television (IPTV)) and business communications services, and other businesses, which include its commerce business, its hardware business and other operations. Its brands include SK Telecom, T-Roaming, 7Mobile, B phone, 00700, B tv, Syrup, UO Smart Beam Laser, Astell&Kern and Nate.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.