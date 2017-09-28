Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 265.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775,259 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $99,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,239.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,949,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483,352 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 622.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,555,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,401 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,382,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,242,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,694.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) traded up 0.04% during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,692 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.16 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 67% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-shares-bought-by-balyasny-asset-management-llc.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.