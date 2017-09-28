Fielmann AG (FIE) Receives €68.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.80 ($81.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($88.10) target price on shares of Fielmann AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($70.24) target price on shares of Fielmann AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €68.00 ($80.95) target price on shares of Fielmann AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Independent Research GmbH set a €75.00 ($89.29) target price on shares of Fielmann AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €65.00 ($77.38) target price on shares of Fielmann AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Fielmann AG (FIE) traded down 0.085% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €72.964. 599 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of €6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.837. The company has a 50 day moving average of €70.97 and a 200-day moving average of €70.79. Fielmann AG has a 12-month low of €57.92 and a 12-month high of €77.06.

About Fielmann AG

