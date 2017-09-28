Fibria Celulose S.A. (FBR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 3,631,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 1,392,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Fibria Celulose from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fibria Celulose from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

The stock’s market capitalization is $7.47 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fibria Celulose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fibria Celulose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 6,485.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fibria Celulose by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA (Fibria) is a forestry company, which is engaged in the production of eucalyptus pulp. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of short fiber pulp from its pulp production facilities located in the cities of Aracruz (State of Espirito Santo), Tres Lagoas (State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Jacarei (State of Sao Paulo) and Eunapolis (State of Bahia).

