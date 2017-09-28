Ferro Corporation (FOE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FOE. Longbow Research raised Ferro Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Ferro Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Ferro Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ferro Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Ferro Corporation (FOE) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 176,733 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Ferro Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ferro Corporation had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferro Corporation will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ferro Corporation by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ferro Corporation by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ferro Corporation by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ferro Corporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Corporation (Ferro) produces specialty materials that are sold to a range of manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings; Performance Colors and Glass, and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. Its Performance Coatings segment includes Tile Coating Systems and Porcelain Enamel. Its manufacturers make products for various end-use markets.

