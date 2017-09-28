Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. UBS AG reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE FGP) traded down 2.48% on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 527,594 shares. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock’s market cap is $497.42 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. by 410.3% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 89,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

