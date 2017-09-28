Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 133,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 45,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,171,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,434,000 after buying an additional 159,319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,968,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,887,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) traded down 1.28% during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. 3,686,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

