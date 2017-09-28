FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation currently has a $192.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.64.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) traded down 0.79% on Wednesday, hitting $177.57. 241,671 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $150.95 and a 12-month high of $183.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.26 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 55.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post $8.03 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America Corporation” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-given-neutral-rating-at-bank-of-america-corporation.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 100,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $16,901,872.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 761,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,675,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Philip A. Hadley sold 38,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $6,379,867.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 666,494 shares in the company, valued at $109,191,712.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,784 shares of company stock worth $31,456,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12,692.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,151,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,660,000 after acquiring an additional 369,323 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,790,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

