Facebook, Inc. (FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $200.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.91 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.95.

Get Facebook Inc. alerts:

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.54. 9,187,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.76. Facebook has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $175.49. Facebook also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 104,349 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average daily volume of 38,488 put options.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/facebook-inc-fb-receives-buy-rating-from-citigroup-inc.html.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 60,316 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $10,389,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 3,600,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $576,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,948,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,164,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,365,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,262,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,578,347,000 after purchasing an additional 833,810 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,994,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114,694 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.