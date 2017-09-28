Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Has $33.24 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (V)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58,125 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.9% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $7,938,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 5,470,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $486,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $1,074,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa Inc. (V) traded up 0.67% during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,836 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $106.84. Visa also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 11,725 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the average daily volume of 4,519 put options.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Visa from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.84 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

