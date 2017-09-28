Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.50. Evolent Health shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 932,137 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.41) EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 40,540 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,054,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $386,799.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,807 shares of company stock worth $2,185,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $14,299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

