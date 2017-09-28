Press coverage about Everyday Health (NYSE:EVDY) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Everyday Health earned a media sentiment score of -0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.2377068060958 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Everyday Health (EVDY) remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Everyday Health has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/everyday-health-evdy-getting-somewhat-negative-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Everyday Health

Everyday Health, Inc, formerly Waterfront Media Inc, operates a digital marketing and communications platform for healthcare marketers that want to engage with consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company’s platform combines content from brands, data and analytics. The Company’s segment is providing digital health marketing and communications solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Everyday Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyday Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.