PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s FY2018 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get PRA Group Inc. alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.97 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-pra-group-inc-s-q2-2018-earnings-praa.html.

PRAA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. lowered PRA Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) traded up 0.779% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.125. 254,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.759 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53,101.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,007,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,779,000 after buying an additional 360,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,123,000 after buying an additional 218,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,136,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.