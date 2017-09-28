Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Holdings Cut by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,186,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,456,000 after buying an additional 1,192,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3,737.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,566,000 after buying an additional 6,131,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,001,000 after buying an additional 149,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,737,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,868,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,459,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,427 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $656,063.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,090 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.80, for a total transaction of $501,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,160.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,355 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) traded down 0.363% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.325. 112,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $314.55 and a one year high of $475.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.18. Equinix had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $482.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.26.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

