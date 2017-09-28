Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) is EnTrustPermal Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EnTrustPermal Management LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Enable Midstream Partners, makes up about 1.6% of EnTrustPermal Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EnTrustPermal Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enable Midstream Partners, worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners, in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 155,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, during the 1st quarter worth $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE ENBL) remained flat at $15.48 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 35,090 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.97. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Enable Midstream Partners, (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Enable Midstream Partners, had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Enable Midstream Partners,’s payout ratio is 147.68%.

In other Enable Midstream Partners, news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $35,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arclight Capital Partners, Llc sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $328,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $395,058 over the last three months.

ENBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners, from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Enable Midstream Partners, Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

