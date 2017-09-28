Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ebix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Ebix (EBIX) traded up 6.2929% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.2009. 324,353 shares of the company traded hands. Ebix has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.9123 and a beta of 1.75.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Ebix had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Analysts anticipate that Ebix will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 69.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 69.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 195.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Ebix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

