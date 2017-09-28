EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Receives Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut EastGroup Properties from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) opened at 87.95 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $63.99 and a one year high of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.60. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

